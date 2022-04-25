- Advertisement -

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is looking into an incident between a man and a Nanaimo RCMP officer.

RCMP say that he was intoxicated and uttering threats to another tenant in their downtown Nanaimo residence.

Police brought him into custody which is when an altercation began to unfold.

“Upon arrival the man reportedly became aggressive and an altercation ensued between the man and one police officer,” say Nanaimo RCMP in a release. “During the course of the altercation, the man was injured. Emergency Health Services were called and he was transported to hospital where it was determined he had suffered injuries to his leg and arm.”

The IIO release says, “He was found to have sustained serious injuries.”

No word yet on consequences arising from the situation. Further updates on the investigation will come from the IIO.