- Advertisement -

After two years of waiting, Brentwood College finally hosted its 50th regatta. The annual rowing competition draws a plethora of student athletes from institutions across Canada and the US.

This year’s event had 730 athletes competing from 19 different rowing clubs including a contingent from the hosting school.

“Although we were not at the numbers we were three years ago, the atmosphere and energy of the event were fantastic,” says Brentwood rowing coach Brian Carr.

Carr has coached at the school in three stints, going as far back as 1983, with his current run starting in 1997. He says it was a busy weekend, with the Brentwood team putting together a strong showing on its stomping grounds.

Of the 121 races over three days, Brentwood won three: U17 Men’s 8+, 4+, and U19 Men’s Novice 8+. They also received silver in the U17 Men’s 72kg 4+ and bronze in the U19 Men’s Novice quad, U17 Women’s 8+, and 4+, U17 Men’s 72kg 8+, and 4+

- Advertisement -

Regatta chair and rowing coach Spencer Manton says another group stood out for the school.

“In terms of student rowers this year, the Brentwood Junior Boys did particularly well — culminating in their win of the Jim Henniger Trophy on day two,” Manton says.

Other activities going on included live music throughout the weekend, a student art show, and some entrepreneur booths. Booths were run by students and they sold different snacks and meals to visitors. Saturday night also saw a gala dinner to raise money for the school’s new boathouse.

Brentwood’s marketing and communications manager Erin Coulson says she enjoyed her first regatta.

“It was a thrilling weekend for me,” says Coulson. “I’d never been to a rowing regatta before, let alone a Brentwood regatta, and I found the whole experience intense, impressive, and joyful.”

Both Carr and Manton were ecstatic about the community response to the event, which has become a staple over the last half century.

- Advertisement -

“A special shout out to the Mill Bay Marina and all of the boaters in the area,” says Carr. “Their support for these crews racing in the middle of their bay was outstanding.”

Manton adds, “We’d like to send a massive thank you to local businesses in the Mill Bay community for supporting our 50th regatta, and also to the local search and rescue volunteers, who were there for us once again.”