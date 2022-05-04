Vancouver Island’s tourism industry continues returning to its pre-pandemic business levels.

Anthony Everitt of Tourism Vancouver Island says they expect another strong summer in 2022.

Everitt says plenty of local and domestic visitors vacationed on the Island in 2021, and international visitors are now returning.

He says Tourism Vancouver Island anticipates occupancy levels at hotels will be close to pre-pandemic levels this year.

While that’s good news for hotels, resorts, and campgrounds, Everitt says a full resumption of business may be slower for adventure tour operators.

He says experience providers like kayak expeditions are booking a year to 18-months ahead, and a full resumption of business for them will likely lag.