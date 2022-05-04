- Advertisement -

The Cowichan Valley School District has announced that Candace Spilsbury will not seek another term as a trustee in the October 15, 2022 elections.

Spilsbury says she’ll miss the challenges, but it’s “time to heed the call of my family, and not run for a trustee position in the fall election.”

First elected in 2008, Spilsbury was re-elected as a school trustee four times and selected as Chair for ten one-year terms.

Under her leadership, SD79 created the new strategic plan ‘Beyond Education’, built relationships with Indigenous communities, and secured five new childcare centres in the district.

SD79 also secured funding for the new Cowichan Secondary School, where generations of students will learn in a modern, safe, and culturally responsive school.

She also played a crucial role in mobilizing the community around the additional Health and Wellness centre in the school.

Spilsbury says her passions are kids and their educational success.

“I have worked in education for 47-years for a teacher, administrator, and trustee, including 21-years in the Cowichan Valley, and I have loved every moment of it. I will really miss the relationships I have developed in the school district with trustees, staff, community leaders, and students and their families.”

For the past two years, Spilsbury has also led the board and district through the COVID-19 pandemic.