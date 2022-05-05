- Advertisement -

If you were driving by River Road in Chemainus on the Trans Canada Highway this morning, you probably saw a fire in an industrial building.

First responders tell My Cowichan Valley Now that everyone in the building at the time of the fire made it out safely and without injury.

The fire in the building which houses Sunbeam Central Hydroponics is said to have likely started between 9 and 10 am.

No cause of the fire was made available at this time, more information if it’s made available.