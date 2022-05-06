- Advertisement -

Two cougar kittens have been killed by poachers in the Cowichan Valley.

The BC Conservation Officer Service says they were shot and killed near the Hill 60 Forest Service Road, and the heads and paws were removed.

It’s believed to have happened within the last week.

Conservation Officer Mark Kissinger of Duncan says the “killing of cougar kittens shows a blatant disregard for ethical hunting and wildlife conservation.”

He says that, thankfully, it’s not the kind of act they see often.

Poaching wildlife is a serious offense under the BC Wildlife Act and it’s illegal to kill cougars under a year old or cougars in a family unit.

The BC Conservation Officer Service is asking anyone with information that might help the investigation to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline AT 1-877-952-7277.