Cowichan Secondary School’s Dry Grad committee is hosting a fundraiser for their annual event.

$5 burgers will be available at Mr Mikes in Duncan from noon until 2 tomorrow with $4 from each burger going to the budget for the come of age experience for the class of 2022.

Committee member Karen Younger says dry grad will roll out the red carpet for students.

“It’s an event that the parents put on for the graduating students,” she says. “We’re doing casino and card games and we’ve got prizes and we’ve got a DJ for dancing.”

It’s one of several fundraisers planned to help meet the budget for the event. She says this one will be another drop in the bucket.

“We’re trying to do quite a bit and we’re getting there,” says Younger. “We have a long ways to go yet but we’re slowly plugging away.”

This year’s Dry Grad is taking place on June 18 with a slew of fundraising going on until then. They’ll be running an identical burger event on May 21st at Mr Mikes, with a bottle drive planned for May 28th from 10am to 2pm in the school parking lot, where they will be selling Krispy Kreme donuts.