The first cases of bird flu have been reported on Vancouver Island.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says they confirmed that a small poultry flock in the Comox Valley has tested positive for the avian influenza virus.

The agency says the location has been put into quarantine and other farmers within 12 kilometres have been told about the positive result.

The flu likely got to the birds through encounters with infected wild birds, according to the province. The flock is one of seven recorded small, backyard flocks that have caught the virus in B.C.

The government says human access to the flock is being reduced, and increased cleaning, disinfection and sanitization when entering areas where flocks are housed is being done to prevent the spread.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food continues to work with the inspection agency and poultry producers. The first confirmation of avian flu was in the North Okanagan in mid-April, according to the province.

An order requiring commercial poultry producers with 100 birds or more to keep birds indoors has been extended until June 13.