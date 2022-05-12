- Advertisement -

Nourish Cowichan has received a donation of more than $26,000 from an estate winery in the Cowichan Valley.

Blue Grouse Estate Winery says its April fundraising campaign raised $26,587 through donations of $1 from the sale of each bottle of Blue Grouse wine.

The winery says 10,734 bottles were sold and the money raised was then matched by the Brunner family for the largest donation it has made to Nourish Cowichan.

The money will provide over 13-thousand meals to school children.

Anyone who wanted to donate to Nourish Cowichan without buying a bottle of wine was able to do so via a fundraising page on Canada Helps, and nearly $5000 dollars was raised in that manner.

Paul Brunner, owner of Blue Grouse Estate Winery says “over the last three years, our family has become increasingly aware of the important work done by Nourish Cowichan,” and they hope to make the fundraising campaign a Blue Grouse tradition.