One person is missing after a boat capsized last night.

According to Lake Cowichan RCMP, it happened near Nitinat Narrows, which is a bit further west past Port Renfrew on the coast, just after 8pm.

RCMP attended, along with the Canadian Coast Guard, and several members of the local community, who began the initial search.

RCMP’s Sergeant Chris Manseau says two other passengers on the boat were located, but the search continues for the third, a missing man.

“The two survivors that were located by the Coast Guard were initially take to Port Renfrew, and then transported to a larger center for further medical treatment,” says Manseau. “The Lake Cowichan RCMP continue to liaise with their Search and Rescue partners who continue searching for the missing man.”

Today’s search included 8 RCMP helicopters patrolling the area, and Parks Canada is chipping in with boots on the ground.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lake Cowichan RCMP at 250-749-6668.