- Advertisement -

The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP has a man in custody after a person threatened the driver of a car and tried to steal another vehicle from a nearby home.

The RCMP were forced to close Cowichan Bay Road for about an hour during the incident, but it has since reopened.

At around 10 am this morning, police received a call about a man acting erratically and aggressively on Westcan Terminal Road at the Cowichan River estuary.

When officers arrived they found a vehicle in a channel of the Cowichan River and an injured man.

RCMP Media Liaison officer Sergeant Chris Manseau says when the driver of the car was threatened, he drove off at high speed and ended up crashing into the river.

- Advertisement -

Manseau says the person inside the vehicle was transported to hospital with injuries.

The police then received a call about a man threatening to steal a vehicle at a home not far away.

After a short chase, RCMP officers arrested the man and seized a replica of a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.