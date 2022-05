- Advertisement -

911 service is not currently available to Telus and Koodo customers across most of South Central Vancouver Island.

The outage (marked in red above) spans from the Malahat up to Cassidy, and across west to Port Renfrew.

If you need to call 911, you should either use a landline or a cell phone that is not on the Telus or Koodo network.

No word yet on the cause of the incident. More information as it’s available.