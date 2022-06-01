Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsTraffic Stop in Shawnigan Lake Results in Arrest of Man Wanted in...
FeaturedNews

Traffic Stop in Shawnigan Lake Results in Arrest of Man Wanted in Daughter’s Disappearance

By Mike Patterson
Photo by Vista Radio staff.
- Advertisement -

The man sought in connection with the abduction of his 7-year-old daughter has been arrested by RCMP.

Jesse Bennett was picked up by police during a traffic stop in Shawnigan Lake last week.

An arrest warrant for Abduction in Contravention of a Custody Order had been issued after Bennett didn’t return Violet to her mother in accordance with a court order.

Violet Bennett and her father were reported missing on January 23rd.

She was dropped off unharmed in mid-April at the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP detachment.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

Load more

In The News

Juice FM