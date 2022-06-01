- Advertisement -

The man sought in connection with the abduction of his 7-year-old daughter has been arrested by RCMP.

Jesse Bennett was picked up by police during a traffic stop in Shawnigan Lake last week.

An arrest warrant for Abduction in Contravention of a Custody Order had been issued after Bennett didn’t return Violet to her mother in accordance with a court order.

Violet Bennett and her father were reported missing on January 23rd.

She was dropped off unharmed in mid-April at the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP detachment.

