A woman who has robbed several gas stations across the Cowichan Valley is still at large.

Corporal Alex Berube is urging business owners to be vigilant and take extra precautions as she remains at large.

Berube says, “Several resources, including the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP Street Crime Unit and General Investigation Section and a Crime Analyst, are taking part in these investigations.”

This, from North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP who put the woman at six robberies at different businesses since May 14.

May 14 at ~8:30pm: Robbery at Canco gas station in Duncan.

May 15 at ~9:00pm: Robbery at Heritage Indian Cuisine in Duncan.

May 15 at ~9:20pm: Robbery at Shell gas station in Duncan.

May 22 at ~8:30pm: Robbery at 7-Eleven gas station in Duncan.

June 1 at ~7:00am: Robbery at Chevron gas station in Duncan.

In each situation, she has demanded money from store employees at knifepoint. She’s described as 5-foot-2 around 35 years old, and wearing a black facial covering at each incident. As seen in these photos.

In a release RCMP say, “If you observe anyone matching the description, do not approach and please call 911 immediately.”

Right now Police are asking for dash came footage that anyone may have at the Trunk Road-TransCanada Highway Intersection from Wednesday morning between 6:30am and 7:30am.

Police are asking you to call them on their non-emergency line if you have any information 250-748-5522.