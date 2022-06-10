- Advertisement -

A fundraiser has been started following the passing of a Lake Cowichan man in an incident with a logging truck.

Money will go to the wife – Donna – and four children of Andrew Linklater, who was killed when logs slid off the truck and onto the vehicle he was inside on May 24th.

The page was set up by Linklater’s sister, Summer Muzyka, who says Andrew was her best friend. She says the funds will help take some of the financial burden off of the family as they grieve.

“Life is already so expensive and Donna can’t go to work until she makes sure her kids are okay and doing better,” says Muzyka in the page description. “With no dual income and funerals expenses, bills, rent , groceries, gas and all the bills are piling up.”

As of 6pm on June 10, the fundraiser has already hit over $15,000 towards a $20,000 goal, only a day after the page was set up.

“We’ve passed $11,000 in day one,” says Muzyka in an update after the first day of fundraising. “Thank you so much for the support. Keep spreading the word to make a difference in his children’s lives.”

If you’re looking to donate you can find it under the title Helping Andrew’s Family on GoFundMe.

“We are all so devastated. We are in disbelief. We are hurting. We don’t know how we will ever find happiness again,” says Muzyka. “Please find it in your hearts to donate any amount to help ease the financial burden on Andrew’s family.”