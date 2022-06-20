- Advertisement -

Tomorrow is National Indigenous Peoples Day and the Cowichan Valley is marking the day with some events.

The day has been recognized by Canada since 1996, when it was announced by then Governor General Romeo LeBlanc. It was originally called National Aboriginal Day, until it was renamed in 2017. The government says the day is “a day for all Canadians to recognize and celebrate the unique heritage, diverse cultures, and outstanding contributions of First Nations, Inuit, and Metis peoples.”

Cowichan Tribes will be hosting an event to celebrate. They say there will be cultural and recreation activities, as well as information about their programs and services. Vendor tables will be on site, with food and other snacks available.

Festivities kick off at 11 and will be running until 3 at the Si’em Lelum soccer fields on River Road in Duncan.

Also on the day is the unveiling of a kiosk and trail sign at Wul’aam Park in Chemainus.

“The signage includes trail names and descriptions developed with Penalakut School students and Penalakut Elders, written in Hul’q’umi’num,” says the municipality of North Cowichan in a release. “Wul’aam Park means echo in Hul’q’umi’num, which was the original name given to this dedicated park space.

Penalakut First Nation elders will be speaking at the ceremony, along with Chemainus community leaders, and North Cowichan Acting Mayor, Debra Toporowski, who was also on the Cowichan Tribes council until the most recent election.

That event will be running at 10:30am at the Wul’aam Park trailhead.