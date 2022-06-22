- Advertisement -

Juice FM’s Radiothon returns tomorrow.

On-air talent will be broadcasting live at Red Arrow Brewing on Thursday and Friday from 6 am until 6pm, where they will be collecting donations.

Funds from this year’s campaign are going to Nourish Cowichan, whose mission is to feed and support youth in the Cowichan Valley School District.

They started as a pilot project in 2017 and now feed children in 18 schools across SD79.

Last year’s Radiothon raised over 82-thousand dollars for the organization.

More information on the event and how to donate can be found here.

- Advertisement -