Paper Excellence is teaming up with Vancouver Island University (VIU) to award scholarships to Indigenous students enrolled in trades programs at VIU.

Paper Excellence is providing $60,000 for the scholarships over three years.

“VIU thanks Paper Excellence for this generous gift,” said Richard Horbachewski, executive director of the VIU Foundation. “This gift will support students who are on the verge of not being able to continue their studies due to financial constraints. Paper Excellence is supporting students when they need it the most. These scholarships offer support in a timely and effective manner, so students don’t have to put their dreams on pause when personal circumstances throw barriers in their path.”

Recipients can receive as much as $2,000 each school year.

“On behalf of Paper Excellence, we are very excited to be working with VIU on the Paper Excellence Indigenous Success Fund to support Indigenous students in British Columbia,” said Graham Kissack, vice-president, EHS and corporate communications for Paper Excellence. “It’s our pleasure to help make the experience at VIU just a little bit easier financially and want to wish the recipients of the fund all the best in their studies and future careers.”

This scholarship is one of several similar funds Paper Excellence has supported in Canada.