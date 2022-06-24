- Advertisement -

A mechanical issue has the Canadian Forces Snowbirds grounded that could affect upcoming shows.

The problem is related to a device that sets the timing for the parachute deployment during ejection, according to a statement from the Department of National Defence.

They say technicians found the tool might not be calibrated accurately while doing maintenance in Moose Jaw.

The department says the parachutes will be re-tested and re-packed to fix the calibration.

There is no timeline for how long it will take to fix the difficulty, and the department says the team might miss some scheduled shows.

“While it is certainly disappointing, the Snowbirds anticipate they will need to cancel upcoming performances until this technical issue is resolved. I applaud our aviation technicians for discovering this issue. This speaks to our flight safety culture in the RCAF, and the professionalism of our maintainers,” said Maj.-Gen. Eric Kenny.

“We have full confidence that this issue will be resolved in a safe manner, working with a third-party aviation contractor and our own technical and maintenance experts.”

Officials say upcoming performances in New Brunswick may be cancelled, but are working to get the team back in the air for Canada Day in Ottawa.