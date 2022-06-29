- Advertisement -

Saanich, B.C. – The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. continues to investigate an incident in Saanich that left six police officers wounded and two bank robbery suspects dead.

The IIO says officers responded to a report Tuesday at around 11 a.m. about two armed men entering a bank in the 3600-block of Shelbourne Street.

Police say the suspects fired at officers and according to the IIO, the suspects were shot by police and died at the scene.

“Six officers were wounded, with some sustaining serious injuries,” said Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth.