A GoFundMe for the police officers wounded in Victoria last week is gaining some steam. Six officers were wounded in a shootout after an attempted bank robbery by two men from Duncan.

Over $150,000 has been raised to support the officers wounded in last week’s bank robbery in Victoria. The current total has smashed the original $100,000 dollar goal.

That through GoFundMe set up for the officers by the Saanich Police Association and the Victoria City Police Union after an influx of support from the community. As of Monday at 5:30pm there was $156,000 raised from over 875 donors. Those donations ranged anywhere from $20-$10,000.

“Many expenses are expected to arise over the coming months and potentially long-term,” says unions in the description post. “Our hope is that none of our members need to worry about any financial burden during this time and can focus on healing and being together with their loved ones.”

The funds will go towards things like accommodation and transportation for the families of those officers in hospital. It’ll also be for psychological support, and even some modifications to homes to help with the transition from hospital.

They say, the total impact of this event is still unknown as some of the officers are facing life-altering injuries and they are grateful to those who have donated.

The post says, “We have been overwhelmed with the support from our communities already and can’t thank everyone enough.”

If you’re interested in donating, you can do so at the link here.