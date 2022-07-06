- Advertisement -
The federal government is providing over 500 thousand dollars to build a national training centre for rowing in the Cowichan Valley.
The money will be used to build to upgrade facilities and Quamichan Lake, and build a staging area, boathouse and docks.
Rowing Canada says the lake has been an invaluable training base for the National Team during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
The grant of $500,500 is coming from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund.
North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring was in Victoria yesterday for the announcement by Canada’s federal minister of sports.
