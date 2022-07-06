- Advertisement -

Just a little over a month is left before a $15 million lotto ticket becomes void.

On August 13th at midnight, a ticket with the winning numbers of 1-14-17-20-28-32-38 will expire.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize.

The specific location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winner’s name, will be announced if they come forward to claim the prize.

Players can check their tickets at a BCLC retailer, or on the BCLC Lotto! app.

- Advertisement -

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $64 million from Lotto Max.