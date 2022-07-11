- Advertisement -

The white jeep belonging to a missing Port Alberni woman has been found south of Nanaimo.

The RCMP says the 2021 Jeep Compas of Amber Manthorne was spotted by a member of the public and reported to the police.

The Port Alberni RCMP was contacted late last week after friends and family reported not hearing from Amber since July 6th.

Police are examining evidence and following up on tips from the public.

Investigators believe she may be in the company of Justin Hall, but this has not been confirmed.

Constable Richard Johns says Amber’s family considers it out of character for her to be out of touch with them or her friends for such a long time.

The Port Alberni RCMP are asking the public to contact them if they see her, or know of the location of Amber and Justin.