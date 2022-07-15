- Advertisement -

COMOX VALLEY, B.C. – Cyclists from all over the Island are pumped up for a 200 km fundraising ride through the scenic Saanich Peninsula, Cowichan Valley and Salt Spring Island area this weekend. The riders are part of the 2022 Cycle of Life Tour where each person promises to raise at least a thousand dollars to support hospices.

Organizers with the Victoria Hospice report they have already soared past the goal with more than $280,000 pledged. Topping the list of pledges are riders from the Comox Valley Cyclepaths with more than $81,000 raised so far.

The Cycle of Life Tour is an annual cycling fundraiser supporting hospice care on Vancouver Island. The cyclists will make the journey to raise funds for patients and families in need of compassionate end-of-life care.