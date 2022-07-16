- Advertisement -

A police investigation has closed several streets in downtown Duncan.

The area affected is Kenneth and Jubilee streets near Government, it’s been cordened off since as early as 3am.

No official word from the authorities as to what the cause of the closure is, we’ll have that to you as soon as it is available.

Listener reports say that those living in the area were told to shelter in place early this morning. Other reports describe seeing lots of blood on the sidewalk in Jubilee Street.