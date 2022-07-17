- Advertisement -

North Cowichan’s next Official Community Plan heads to public hearing on Monday.

It’s one of the last steps in adopting the document that has been under construction since 2020. It has a strong bearing on all decision making of mayor and council moving forwards, and is generally updated once a decade.

Monday’s hearing is online for those unable to make it to Tuesday’s in-person hearing – which will be the final opportunity to pitch your thoughts on the document. The hearing runs from 2 pm until at least 6 pm on both days.

After the hearing, Council will consider the input it received and decide whether to proceed with the OCP as drafted, or if further changes will be made before adoption.

To review the Official Community Plan, you can check it out here with all the pertinent maps available here.

