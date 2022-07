- Advertisement -

The Cowichan Bay Waterworks District has issue a boil water advisory.

People are being told to boil any water to be consumed for a minimum of two minutes.

Earlier, people in the Cowichan Bay Waterworks District were asked to reduce water use because the wells were shut off due to a mechanical issue.

The district says the wells are on line again and pumping, but the chlorination system is not working at this time.

Crews are working on the system.