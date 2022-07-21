- Advertisement -

North Cowichan is putting their financing plan for the new Crofton Fire Hall to an Alternative Approval Process – starting tomorrow.

The plan has been under consideration for a while, with a recent expansion on the plans that add separate recreational and training areas for the department.

The Crofton hall serves the North end of North Cowichan Fire Department’s jurisdiction. The department boasts the largest paid on-call service in BC at 113 members.

It’s an upgrade on the current hall, which was built in 1964, and last updated in 2002. The municipality has determined that renovating the structure would cost more than building anew. The new hall is expected to be in use for the next 50 years.

The fire hall financing would see the borrowing of up to $4.8 million. Per tax payer, it will add $17 per year to the taxes of each homeowner, which comes out to $340 over the 20 years of lending.

If you’re opposed to the new fire hall plan, you can send an Elector Response Form to the Municipality by 4 pm on August 22nd. If you’re for the plan, you don’t need to do anything to show your support.

If more than 10 percent of North Cowichan voters send in a form then the financing plan will be a referendum item on the ballot in the next municipal election this October.

You can submit an Elector Response Form in person or by mail to the municipal office, by email to [email protected] or by fax to 250-746-3133.