You may worry about your vehicle getting broken into and having your items rifled through, but sometimes the culprit may only be after your pic-a-nic baskets.
After a number of reports, WildSafeBC is warning the public about the possibility of a bear breaking into your vehicle.
According to officials, some bears across the province have learned that parked vehicles can sometimes harbour tasty treats.
The organization has offered a few tips to help you lower the chances of your vehicle being ransacked by a bear.
- Keep your doors locked.
- Never leave food or items that smell like food in your vehicle. This could include wrappers, fast food bags, pizza boxes and other garbage.
- When camping in a tent, keep your food inside a sealed container inside a locked vehicle.
WildSafeBC emphasized the importance of taking extra precautions when visiting an area with high conflict with bears.
