BC Ferries board of directors has ousted their president and CEO Mark Collins – effective immediately.

Collins had been CEO since 2017 and had been with the ferry service since 2004. His legacy with the company will be one of investments in infrastructure. Terminals were upgraded, ships were added to the fleet, and new fare types were introduced under Collins’ watch.

Board chair Joy MacPhail says in the wake of the pandemic, they decided now was the time for change.

“Like many organizations, BC Ferries has faced recent staffing shortages, service interruptions and COVID-related challenges,” says MacPhail. “There are no quick fixes to these systemic challenges but as a board, we believe it is time for renewal, fresh ideas, and a renewed commitment to the highest standards of customer service, safety and affordability.”

As the hunt begins for the next leader of the company, BC Ferries Chief Financial Officer, Jill Sharland will cover the responsibilities held by Collins in the interim.

Sharland has been with the company since 2020. Her undergraduate degree is a Bachelor of Science from Western University, and she holds a Master of Business Administration from Queens University – both are prestigious schools in Ontario.

MacPhail thanked Collins for his years of service and wished him well.