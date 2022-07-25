- Advertisement -

A heat warning has been issued for much of central and southern B.C. this week, as a high-pressure ridge is expected to sweep through the province.

According to Environment Canada officials, daytime high temperatures are expected to range between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius.

Overnight lows will be offering little relief, with temperatures dipping between 18 and 20 degrees in the early mornings.

The high temperatures are expected to last from Tuesday to Saturday, with the hottest days coming later this week.

“The peak daytime high temperatures are expected from Wednesday to Friday. Then, a slow cooling trend is likely next weekend to early August,” said Environment Canada officials. “The hottest time of the day will be late afternoon to early evening. The coolest time of the day will be near the sunrise.”

The only parts of the province not under the heat warning include the northern portion, the southeast corner, and parts of the coast and Vancouver Island.

Experts are warning you to be on the lookout for signs of heat-related illnesses, such as swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Young children, pregnant people, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors are especially vulnerable to exposure from high temperatures.

