- Advertisement -

Evening ferry cancellations on BC Ferries route between Salt Spring Island and Victoria have been extended until this Thursday.

It’ll cut the last few sailings off of each day, with the last ferry leaving Fulford Harbour at 3:50 pm and the last out of Swartz Bay being 5 pm.

The cancellations had already been implemented in the schedule starting last Friday and were originally supposed to end today. Today, the ferry company extended the cancellations to run until July 28th.

A 48-person water taxi will run between Fulford Harbour and Swartz Bay in the stead of normal ferry service. Anyone who takes the taxi will be given free parking at the ferry terminal if they leave their license plate number with workers at Swartz Bay.

The only other way to Salt Spring Island is sailing from Crofton to Vesuvius Bay.

- Advertisement -

Crew shortages are the continuing issue leading to sailing cancellations. The last few weeks have seen a smattering of cancellations due to crew shortages on several routes connecting the Gulf Islands to Vancouver Island.