With the heat of this week, North Cowichan has restricted vehicle access to the Municipal Forest Reserve to help prevent forest fires.

That means that forestry gates at Mount Prevost, Mount Sicker, and Grace Road will be locked as of Wednesday, July 27th, until further notice.

The gates join those on Maple Mountain, Mount Tzouhalem, and Mount Richards that are closed year-round. The forest reserve is set to remain open for hiking, horseback riding, and mountain biking.

“We encourage the public to continue visiting the [forest reserve] as recreational users are extra eyes and ears in the forest and are often the first to detect a wildfire which can provide quicker reporting for our emergency service crews to be able to respond to a wildfire,” says the municipality.

If you see a wildfire, you’re reminded to call *5555 on your cell phone or 911 to report it.

