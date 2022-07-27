- Advertisement -

BC Ferries is planning to welcome around 140,000 vehicles and over 400,000 passengers from Thursday to Monday.

The fleet will be operating at maximum capacity and is preparing to offer 2,500 sailings.

BC Ferries is offering tips ahead of the long weekend.

They are encouraging customers to book in advance, ride-share and arrive early.

BC Ferries is also recommending that people travel on Saturday afternoon or Sunday morning to avoid the busier sailings.

