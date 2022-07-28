- Advertisement -

The Cowichan Bay Waterworks District has removed its boil water advisory.

The advisory was issued last week after a mechanical problem affected district wells.

The Cowichan Bay Waterworks District was required to keep the boil water advisory in place for several days following repairs and reactivation of the chlorination system while testing was done to ensure water quality.

The district says Island Health has now authorized it to lift the advisory.

Residents and businesses are asked to flush all water-use fixtures for one minute, run cold water faucets and drinking fountains for one minute before use, and drain and flush ice-making machines.

Water softeners need to be put through a regeneration cycle, hot water tanks that are set below 45 degrees Celsius should be drained and refilled, and pre-treatment filters changed.