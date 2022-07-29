- Advertisement -

August 2nd is the day to mark on your calendar, as the date that young children will be able to receive their vaccination against Covid 19 on Vancouver Island.

This is less than a month after Health Canada’s approval of Moderna’s vaccine for use in kids older than 6 months, and younger than five years.

The dosage for this age group is half that of those 6 to 11 years old and given in two shots four weeks apart.

Island Health says that pediatric vaccines will not be available in pharmacies but in child-friendly local immunization clinics.

Island Health medical health officer, Dr. Mike Benusic says that vaccination remains the most effective way to reduce hospitalization from the virus.

- Advertisement -

“Children, fortunately, are at low risk of severe disease from COVID-19. Low risk, however, does not equal no risk. Vaccinations can help further reduce the risk of children getting really sick from COVID-19,” says Benusic.

Parents can register their children on BC’s “Get Vaccinated” website, the same platform where all vaccination appointments have been booked.

If your child isn’t yet 6 months old, you can still register now, but Island Health won’t send an invitation until your child hits that age.