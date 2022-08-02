- Advertisement -

The Kennedy Hill section of Highway 4 will be closed for three consecutive nights for further construction upgrades.

The province says the closures will happen from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. from Wednesday, Aug. 3 to Friday, Aug. 5.

Crews will be adding cantilever girders and deck panel placement to the road as the project nears completion.

Travellers are asked to plan ahead as there will not be a release of queued traffic during the overnight closures. They are also asked to follow all construction signs and directions from traffic control personnel.

The project is expected to be mostly completed by the end of summer, with finishing touches to continue into the fall.

Construction on the road, connecting Port Alberni with the west coast of Vancouver Island, was expected to be finished in 2020. Several factors including the pandemic and damage from blasting delayed progress.

The project’s budget has also been increased from $38.1 million to $53.96.