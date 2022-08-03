- Advertisement -

The Coastal Fire Centre is planning to implement a ban on campfires that will come into effect at noon Thursday to help reduce the risk of wildfires in the region.

The ban will prohibit campfires in all coastal regions except Haida Gwaii and includes all BC Parks, Crown lands and private lands within the Coastal Fire Centre, unless specified in local government bylaws.

It doesn’t apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes, or portable campfire devices as long as they are approved by the CSA or ULC, and the flames produced are less than 15 centimetres high. The Coastal Fire Centre says we’re now in a period of increased wildfire risk in the region. All category 2 and 3 fires, backyard and industrial burning, have been prohibited since July 15. The fire danger rating is high for most of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.