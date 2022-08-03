- Advertisement -

Some B.C. residents could see a higher electric vehicle (EV) rebate as the province increases the amount.

The B.C. Government announced Tuesday the maximum rebate for battery-electric, fuel-cell electric and long-range plug-in hybrid vehicles has increased to $4,000.

The amount is up from $3,000, and the max for lower-range plug-in hybrids is up to $2,000 from $1,500, according to the province.

The province says EV demand is rising, and the rebate will make them more affordable.

“More and more people in British Columbia want to get an electric vehicle to save money on gas and reduce their carbon footprint,” said Bruce Ralston, minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. “We’re improving our rebate program to make EVs more affordable and accessible for more families.”

Eligibility for a rebate will be based on individual or household income levels, according to the province.

Individuals with annual incomes of as much as $80,000 will be eligible for $2,000 towards a lower-range EV, and $4,000 for longer-range vehicles.

Rebates between $500 and $2,000 will be available for individuals earning between $80,001 and $100,000. Individuals earning more than $100,000 annually will not be eligible for an EV rebate.

The province says that based on 2020 tax returns, more than 90 per cent of British Columbians are eligible for the rebate.

The maximum price for a vehicle to be eligible for a rebate is $55,000 for full-size cars, and $70,000 for larger vehicles – like trucks and minivans – coming to the market.

The president and CEO of New Car Dealers Association of BC, Blair Qualey, says the move will allow more renewable vehicles to be on the road.

The province says there are more than 85,000 light duty EVs registered today in B.C., up from 5,000 in 2016.