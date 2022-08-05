- Advertisement -

Canada’s National Rowing Championships will be held in the Cowichan Valley this fall.

Rowing Canada Aviron has announced that Quamichan Lake in North Cowichan has been chosen to host the annual regatta from November 10 to 13.

The organization is partnering with the Maple Bay Rowing club.

Susan McDonald, regatta chair and president of the Maple Bay Rowing Club calls it exciting news for the local rowing community.

McDonald says they are looking forward to jointly planning the prestigious event which will bring high performance athletes and coaches from across Canada.

North Cowichan mayor Al Siebring hopes the 2022 regatta will be the first of many more championships and events hosted at the new national training centre for rowing at Quamichan Lake.

Rowing Canada Aviron says hosting the championships at the training centre will strengthen rowing’s connection with the Quamichan community and give rowers from across Canada insight into the training environment of Canada’s elite athletes in the sport.

RCA says the event will feature small boats, singles and pairs, racing on the 2000 metre course with the top performers recognized with RCA’s five National Rowing Championships trophies.

There will be no Canada Cup in 2022.