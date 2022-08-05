- Advertisement -

Prosecutors will consider whether charges should be laid against an RCMP officer for an incident in Ladysmith last year.

BC’s Independent Investigations Office has completed its report on the actions taken by an member of the RCMP while stopping a vehicle.

In April of 2021, RCMP attempted to stop a van on Highway-1 in Ladysmith.

When the driver of the van refused to pull over a police vehicle was used to stop it.

A police dog then assisted in taking the man into custody.

- Advertisement -

The driver sustained serious dog-bites and was sent to hospital for treatment.

Independent Investigations Office Chief Civilian Director Ronald J. MacDonald says the evidence provides reasonable grounds to believe an offence may have been committed by an officer in connection with their driving and the use of a police dog.

The IIO has forwarded it’s report to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.