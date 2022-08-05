Five all-terrrain-vehicle (ATV) clubs on Vancouver Island have signed a land access agreement with Mosaic Forest Management.

The agreement will allow for recreational access to areas of the company’s private forest lands for authorized, trained, and insured ATV club members on weekends.

The Alberni Valley Hillclimbers Club, Sooke ATV Club, Mid-Island ATV Club, Comox Valley ATV Club and Cowichan ATV Club have signed the agreement.

Mosaic says the ATV club members will need to meet safety and environmental standards in the agreement.

The forestry company says the partnership will allow them to increase the recreational use of the private land. Alberni Valley Hillclimbers Club president Len Cherry says it will benefit outdoor recreation in the area.

- Advertisement -

“We’ve always advocated for responsible and safe ATV riding through education,” said Cherry. “This agreement means trained members will be able to enjoy better access to roads and trails in our area.”