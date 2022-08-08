- Advertisement -

Twenty-three impaired drivers were taken off the road and multiple tickets were handed out over the B.C. Day long weekend.

RCMP say highway patrol officers and Lake Cowichan RCMP targeted high-risk driving offences over the long weekend because of increased traffic volume.

Over the three-day weekend, six drivers were ticketed for excessive speed in addition to the 23 taken off the road, according to BC Highway Patrol.

BC Highway Patrol Vancouver Island acting commander Staff Sgt. Adam Tallboy says despite the number of people pulled off the road, he was impressed by the safety measures taken by drivers.

“While I am concerned about the number of people found driving impaired over the weekend, I was also very impressed by the large number of people who came through our road checks using designated drivers or shuttle services to ensure they got home safely,” said Tallboy.

Officers say a total of 11 tickets were issued over the weekend, with 21 vehicles towed. They add the minimum fine for excessive speeding is $368 and three points along with towing and impound fees.

Impaired drivers face immediate driving prohibitions ranging from 24 hours to 90 days along with towing and impound fees, according to RCMP.