The BC Coastal Fire Centre says 10 wildfires sparked by lightning within the past 48 hours on Vancouver Island remain small and are being fought by initial attack crews.

Fire Centre Information Officer Gordon Robinson says the fires are all in remote areas on the central part of the island from Strathcona down to Nitinat Lake.

Robinson says there are “initial attack crews and helicopters out there on them now; hopefully, we’ll have them contained or out pretty quickly.”

Rain showers are forecast for Friday night and Saturday, but then sunny and dry conditions return to Vancouver Island.

Robinson warns that it’s important for people to continue being careful and avoid any human-caused fires.

He says “the fire danger in the east and south island is high to extreme depending on where you are,” so people need to observe the campfire and open burning prohibitions.