Crisis averted, as North Cowichan fire crews were able to extinguish a small bush fire before it could get out of control.

The fire began just before noon in a bush beside Kingsview Road in Maple Bay. Fire crews from Crofton, Maple Bay, and South End halls attended the scene to quickly snuff the blaze.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, pending an investigation.

The municipality took the chance to remind folks to be careful with their smoking materials in these dry conditions.

“This is a good reminder to be careful with smoking materials and to use an ashtray inside your vehicle to butt out cigarettes,” says the post. “Tossing cigarettes out of a vehicle is a $575 provincial fine.”

