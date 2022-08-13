- Advertisement -

The 23rd annual MS Bike ride in the Cowichan Valley is set for tomorrow.

It’s a return to an in-person format for the event which has run virtually over the last couple of years. Riders will be split into two groups, one riding 50 km and the other riding 30 km.

The ride is organized by the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada and brings awareness and raises funds for research into MS. So far they’ve raised over $50,000 for the cause.

It kicks off tomorrow morning at 10:30 at Shawnigan Lake School and will end at Enrico Winery. There will be a celebration and a few speeches at the winery to wrap things up.