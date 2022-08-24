- Advertisement -

The October 15th municipal election in the Cowichan Valley will include a referendum on a new funding model for regional recreation facility use.

You can take a look at the usage-based funding model online.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District and valley municipalities did a study of the issue with the goal of improving regional recreation services in general.

The CVRD Board has adopted a preferred funding model and residents will get to vote on it during the fall civic elections.

For example, under the current system, only a few jurisdictions pay for the Cowichan Community Centre, but residents from all jurisdictions in the area can use it.

The new funding model would have each jurisdiction pay an amount based on its use of the facility.

It’s hoped this will resolve many long-standing issues and provide certainty for fair funding.