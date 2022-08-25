- Advertisement -

A higher than normal police presence will be on Salt Spring Island for the next few days as officers investigate a search warrant.

Police say Salt Spring RCMP, the Emergency Response Team and Vancouver Island General Investigation Section executed the warrant on Tuesday.

Media Relations officer Sgt. Chris Manseau says the search of a home on Stewart Road is in relation to a firearms investigation.

Only one person was arrested and has since been released, according to BC RCMP.

“Members of the public likely noticed the large police presence, including the use of specialized vehicles on their roads, and the RCMP helicopter overhead,” said Manseau. “The search warrant execution was conducted without incident, and there was no threat to the public.”

RCMP say the investigation will continue and no further details will be released at this time.