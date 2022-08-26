Wireless internet will be more common at ferry terminals after being installed at multiple locations.

BC Ferries says 14 terminals received Wi-Fi connection at the end of July, bringing the total number of terminals with access to 21.

The project was funded with a $1.5 million grant from the Ministry of Citizens Services’ Connecting British Columbia program.

BC Ferries says the Wi-Fi will allow more travellers to stay connected for work, leisure and general trip information.

The following terminals now have a Wi-Fi connection:

- Advertisement -

Cormorant Island (Alert Bay)

Cortes Island (Whaletown)

Denman Island East (Gravelly Bay)

Gabriola Island (Descanso Bay)

Galiano Island (Sturdies Bay)

Mayne Island (Village Bay)

Nanaimo (Nanaimo Harbour)

Pender Island (Otter Bay)

Port Hardy (Bear Cove)

Quadra Island (Heriot Bay)

Salt Spring Island (Long Harbour)

Salt Spring Island (Vesuvius Bay)

Saturna Island (Lyall Harbour)

Vancouver Island (Buckley Bay)

The coverage includes BC Ferries’ terminals, public lounges and vehicle holding compounds.

BC Ferries advises passengers to be cautious of phishing scams and to report anyone claiming to be “bcferries” and asking for personal information or credit cards to the chief steward.